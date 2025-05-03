Three booked over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Saturday caught three power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught three accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

Team also imposed a fine of Rs 110,655 on them.

On the report of FESCO authorities,the police registered cases against them.