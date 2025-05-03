Three Booked Over Power Theft
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Saturday caught three power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught three accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
Team also imposed a fine of Rs 110,655 on them.
On the report of FESCO authorities,the police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions7 minutes ago
-
Noted religious, political leader Professor Sajid Mir dies after heart attack7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water17 minutes ago
-
SALU Awards Rs 3.45 Million in Scholarships17 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM condoles death of Javed Shah's Mother17 minutes ago
-
Huzaifa Rehman vows to counter India's malicious propaganda globally17 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah warns of war dangers, says Muslim identity under attack in India17 minutes ago
-
Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick27 minutes ago
-
Social media account of Tarar also blocked in India27 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 2 held in separate operations in KPK27 minutes ago
-
Free Press vital for democracy: Shafqat Shah27 minutes ago
-
Alhamra showcases installation of 15,000 handcrafted flowers27 minutes ago