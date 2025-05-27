Open Menu

Three Booked Over Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Three booked over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Tuesday caught three power

pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught three accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 88,989 on them while the police registered

cases against them.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

3 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

4 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

13 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

13 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

14 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan