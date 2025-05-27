Three Booked Over Power Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Tuesday caught three power
pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught three accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The team also imposed a fine of Rs 88,989 on them while the police registered
cases against them.
