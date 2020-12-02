Three booked over power theft in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO task force teams caught three persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught three persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against power pilferers, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in various areas of Sargodha district, including Chak no 150 NB,Chak no.

154 and its surroundings and caught three persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines. They were; Zakir,Asad Ali and Zulqarnain.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.