Three booked over profiteering:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Three shopkeepers were booked while seven others were fined on charges of profiteering here on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrate Naseer Ahmad Kiyani along with his staff inspected Kot Imran and it's surrounding areas and caught three shopkeepers-- Khizar Hayyat, Muhammad Imran and Jamal Deen over profiteering and got registered cases against them.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 7000 on seven shopkeepers each for not displaying price lists at their shops and selling items at exorbitant rates.