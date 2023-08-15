Open Menu

Three Booked Over Profiteering:

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Three booked over profiteering:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Three shopkeepers were booked while seven others were fined on charges of profiteering here on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrate Naseer Ahmad Kiyani along with his staff inspected Kot Imran and it's surrounding areas and caught three shopkeepers-- Khizar Hayyat, Muhammad Imran and Jamal Deen over profiteering and got registered cases against them.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 7000 on seven shopkeepers each for not displaying price lists at their shops and selling items at exorbitant rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

26 minutes ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

33 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

2 hours ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

2 hours ago
President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

2 hours ago
 Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

3 hours ago

Masood Khan decorates Urooj Aftab with President’s ‘Pride of Performance’ ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan