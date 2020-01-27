UrduPoint.com
Three Booked Over Water Theft In Faisalabad

Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:45 PM

Three booked over water theft in Faisalabad

Tandlianwala police booked three farmers on the charge of water theft Gogera Branch Canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Tandlianwala police booked three farmers on the charge of water theft Gogera Branch Canal.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that three farmers including Pervaiz, Yusuf and Ali Sher altered the water channels and irrigated their crops and lands illegally.The police registered water theft case against the accused farmers and started search for their arrest.

