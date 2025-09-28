Open Menu

Three Bookies Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Three bookies arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Three bookies involved in online gambling on Asia Cup and international league matches were arrested on Sunday during a successful operation by Johar Town Police.

The arrested individuals, identified as Imran, Imad, and islam, were reportedly involved in betting on the high-profile Pak-India Asia Cup match, as well as other international cricket World Cup games.

Police recovered two laptops, three mobile phones, and over Rs. 100,000 from their possession.

Investigations revealed that the group operated gambling activities through multiple mobile app accounts.

SP President Rana Hussain Tahir confirmed that cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are ongoing.

