Three books approved for the "National Presidential Iqbal Award"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Three books in the category of Urdu, English and Pakistani Languages were approved for the "National Presidential Iqbal Award" to be given by Iqbal academy Pakistan.

According to the sources in the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi approved Dr. Abdul Khaliq's book on Allama Iqbal in English language titled "Allama Iqbal on ego and some related concepts" for award for the year 2015-2020.

The urdu book on Allama Iqbal, titled "Iqbal and Germany" by Muhammad Ikram Chaghtai has been approved for the year 2020 while in Pakistani languages category, Ghous Bakhsh Sabir's book on Allama Iqbal in Balochi language titled "Shagrab-Shaar, Hakeem-ul-Umat Allama Muhammad Iqbal Shah Zant wa Shahshanab Zandwazam" for the year 2015-2020 was also approved for the award.

The National Presidential Iqbal Award is given by Iqbal Academy Pakistan every year for important books on Allama Iqbal in Urdu and after three years for books on Allama Iqbal in English and Pakistani languages.