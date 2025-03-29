Open Menu

Three Bootleggers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Three bootleggers arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Police foiled an attempt of liquor supply ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitar and arrested three bootleggers here on Saturday.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Sadar police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah Gujar, launched a special crackdown against bootleggers.

The police arrested three bootleggers Tanvir Ahmed, Rohail Maseeh and Rahol Maseeh.

The police recovered over 170 litre liquor from their possession. The liquor was going to be delivered at different areas of the city on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitar. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar has directed police to continue the crackdown across the district.

