Three bootleggers arrested; 373 liquor bottles seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 373 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said Cantt police team conducted a raid and arrested Tanveer Masih for possessing 48 bottles of liquor.

Later, the police party on information of the accused carried out another raid at a liquor factory and seized 325 bottles of liquor and other items besides,netting two other accused identified as Ahsan Khan and Sohail Khan.

A case has been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.