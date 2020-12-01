UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Bootleggers Arrested; 373 Liquor Bottles Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Three bootleggers arrested; 373 liquor bottles seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 373 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said Cantt police team conducted a raid and arrested Tanveer Masih for possessing 48 bottles of liquor.

Later, the police party on information of the accused carried out another raid at a liquor factory and seized 325 bottles of liquor and other items besides,netting two other accused identified as Ahsan Khan and Sohail Khan.

A case has been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Sohail Khan Ahsan Khan All From

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

22 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

31 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

32 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

34 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.