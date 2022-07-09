Three bootleggers held with 770 bottles of imported wine

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a special crackdown against drug peddlers here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of DSP Jam Muhammad Saleem Akhtar launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested three notorious drug dealers Arsalan Ali, Muhammad Shahid and Afaq Ahmed.

The police team recovered 770 bottles of imported wine from their possession and also impounded one motorcycle and a car.

The arrested criminals were members of a drug supplier network and the imported wine was going to be supplied at different locations of the district on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws, however, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed police to continue crackdown against drug peddlers.