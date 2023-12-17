Three bootleggers held with wine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Makhdoom Rasheed Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 1600 litres wine from their possession during

an operation conducted here on Sunday.

Taking action on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, Makhdoom Rasheed police under the

supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amin Jhandir arrested three bootleggers including Allah

Wasaya, Barkat and Allah Bachaya.

Police have recovered 1600 litres wine and also unearthed a distillery.

The recovered wine was to be supplied on Christmas and New Year's night. Police launched legal action after lodging cases against the accused.