Open Menu

Three Bootleggers Held With Wine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Three bootleggers held with wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Makhdoom Rasheed Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 1600 litres wine from their possession during

an operation conducted here on Sunday.

Taking action on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, Makhdoom Rasheed police under the

supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amin Jhandir arrested three bootleggers including Allah

Wasaya, Barkat and Allah Bachaya.

Police have recovered 1600 litres wine and also unearthed a distillery.

The recovered wine was to be supplied on Christmas and New Year's night. Police launched legal action after lodging cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

17 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

17 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

17 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan