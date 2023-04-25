UrduPoint.com

Three Boys Of Same Family Drowned In River Indus

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Three youths of the same family were drowned in the river Indus at Sojhanda village here Tuesday.

The incident took place when two brothers, 17-year-old Zahid, 14-year-old Kashif and their cousin Tanveer 17 years old, were slept down while taking bath at the river Indus to celebrate Eid holidays at Sojhanda village near here.

On getting the information, the team of Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and started the rescue operation but despite tireless efforts, the bodies could not be found.

A similar incident had also taken place when two youths, 16-year-old Gibran and 20-year-old Ahmed Khan were drowned in the Indus River at Attock Khurd yesterday.

