Three brick kiln laborers killed in Lakki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Unknown armed men shot dead three laborers of a brick kiln in the vicinity of Ghazni Khel police station in Lakki Marwat district, police informed on Monday.

On receiving information local police reached the site of the incident and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal procedure.

Police said those killed were identified as Salih Khan, resident of Khwaja Khel, Farooq and Naqibullah, residents of Tor Lawang Khel area. Police said they were investigating what was the motive behind the killing of the laborers.

Heirs of the deceased laborers placed the dead bodies on the road near Tajazai Adda, blocking the Indus Highway for sometime in demand of early arrest of the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime.

APP/vak