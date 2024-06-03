Three Brick Kiln Owners Booked
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Three brick kiln owners were booked for using old technology in their kilns.
According to official sources, the inspection teams of environment protection
agency (EPA) visited two villages Chak No 247-RB Myani and Chak No 30-JB
Aminpur Bunglow and sealed three kilns for using old technology.
On the report of EPA officials, Roshanwala and Sandal Bar police stations
have registered cases against the owners.
The inspection team also sealed two sizing units on Narwala road bypass
for burning prohibited/low quality fuel. Both the units were also imposed
Rs 100,000 as fine each.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh Police seize illegal liquor, arrest suspect6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan6 minutes ago
-
LESCO deploys additional staff during heat wave7 minutes ago
-
College teachers elect new central body37 minutes ago
-
Zero load-shedding being observed in IESCO37 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for justice in Nazir Masih's death case37 minutes ago
-
Police arrest father, son on killing daughter over marriage issue47 minutes ago
-
BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris57 minutes ago
-
Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products57 minutes ago
-
World Bicycle Day celebrated in Pakistan with focus on sustainable transportation57 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama57 minutes ago
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project1 hour ago