Three brick kiln owners booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Three brick kiln owners were booked for using old technology in their kilns.

According to official sources, the inspection teams of environment protection

agency (EPA) visited two villages Chak No 247-RB Myani and Chak No 30-JB

Aminpur Bunglow and sealed three kilns for using old technology.

On the report of EPA officials, Roshanwala and Sandal Bar police stations

have registered cases against the owners.

The inspection team also sealed two sizing units on Narwala road bypass

for burning prohibited/low quality fuel. Both the units were also imposed

Rs 100,000 as fine each.