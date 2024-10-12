Three Brick Kilns Demolished
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) District administration raided and demolished three brick kilns over zigzag technology violations here on Saturday.
Assistant Commissioner Sadar Saif-ul-Islam Khattak took action and demolished brick kilns by filling water into them. Two persons were also arrested.
Saif-ul-Islam Khattak said that five brick kilns were sealed completely during the crackdown.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 graduates from Balochistan selected for Reko Diq ‘International Graduate Development Programme� ..1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits Sahiwal tehsill2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP holds meeting with Russian Ambassador; emphasizes on religious tourism, bilateral cooper ..11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman directs for online e-Protector Stamp Facility22 minutes ago
-
Security Papers Limited (SPL) hosts breast cancer awareness session31 minutes ago
-
ITP conduct full dress rehearsals for SCO Summit52 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 10 meters, removes five illegal extensions1 hour ago
-
Muqam strongly rejected PTI's agenda of protest during SCO meeting1 hour ago
-
LGH advances urological treatment with modern technology1 hour ago
-
SDPOs, SHOs inspect security at mosques1 hour ago
-
Dacoit gang busted1 hour ago