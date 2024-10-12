Open Menu

Three Brick Kilns Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Three brick kilns demolished

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) District administration raided and demolished three brick kilns over zigzag technology violations here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Saif-ul-Islam Khattak took action and demolished brick kilns by filling water into them. Two persons were also arrested.

Saif-ul-Islam Khattak said that five brick kilns were sealed completely during the crackdown.

