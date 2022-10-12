Three brick kilns fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine on three brick kilns for causing pollution here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, the Assistant Commissioner,Sargodha, Mudassir Mumtaz along with his team inspected various brick kilns at Sargodha-Sillanwali road and found three kilns were being run without zigzag technology.The AC fined Rs 50,000 to each violator.