Open Menu

Three Brick Kilns Fined For Using Old Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Three brick kilns fined for using old technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The environment protection department (EPD) imposed a total fine of Rs 1.5 million

on three kiln owners for not converting their kiln houses into zigzag technology.

A team of EPD headed by District Officer Environment Nazim Ayaz checked

M/s Shafi Bricks in Daska tehsil and found it for using bull trench technology.

The team imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the owner of brick kiln.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the owner of Asif Bricks near

Kallan Kalan for not implementing zigzag SOPs and sealed the kiln.

Similarly, the EPD also sealed Hasnain Bricks and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000

on the owner for not implementing zigzag SOPs.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Daska Million

Recent Stories

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

22 minutes ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

36 minutes ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

39 minutes ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

2 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan