Three brick kilns fined for using old technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The environment protection department (EPD) imposed a total fine of Rs 1.5 million

on three kiln owners for not converting their kiln houses into zigzag technology.

A team of EPD headed by District Officer Environment Nazim Ayaz checked

M/s Shafi Bricks in Daska tehsil and found it for using bull trench technology.

The team imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the owner of brick kiln.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the owner of Asif Bricks near

Kallan Kalan for not implementing zigzag SOPs and sealed the kiln.

Similarly, the EPD also sealed Hasnain Bricks and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000

on the owner for not implementing zigzag SOPs.