Three brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams Friday sealed three brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the teams conducted raids at Kot Momin and Muazmabad and found that owners of three kilns--Ahmed Khan,Muhammad Ashfaq and Ansar Ahmed were failed to adopt the zigzag technology. The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases against owners.