Three Brick Kilns Sealed

Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed three brick kilns and imposed fines of Rs 180,000 on the violators for non-compliance of zig zag technology and causing smog.

According to a district administration spokesman, AC Gujar Khan Zeb Nasir along with Rawalpindi district police and Environment Department team carried out inspection of brick kilns in Gujar Khan tehsil and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that action was also being taken against the farmers over violations of the government instructions regarding smog and burning stubble.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, ACs of all the tehsils of the district and the Environment department had launched a crackdown against the brick kilns causing smog.

The government had imposed a ban on the brick kilns having old technology from November under the ongoing anti-smog drive.

Assistant Director informed that the kilns having latest zigzag technology were given permission to work while others had been closed.

He said the violators were being treated with iron hands and added that crackdown would continue against the rules violators without any discrimination.

