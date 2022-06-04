Three brick kilns sealed

The Tehsil administration sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against two others for not using zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Tehsil administration sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against two others for not using zigzag technology.

Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team conducted inspection of various brick kilns and sealed Al-Rehman Bricks, Rana Nasir and Arshad Gujjar Bricks at Chak 119-GB and Haider Bricks near Awagat.

He warned the kiln owners to shift their kilns on zigzag technology otherwise they would be brought under strict legal action.