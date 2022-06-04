UrduPoint.com

Three Brick Kilns Sealed

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Three brick kilns sealed

The Tehsil administration sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against two others for not using zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Tehsil administration sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against two others for not using zigzag technology.

Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team conducted inspection of various brick kilns and sealed Al-Rehman Bricks, Rana Nasir and Arshad Gujjar Bricks at Chak 119-GB and Haider Bricks near Awagat.

He warned the kiln owners to shift their kilns on zigzag technology otherwise they would be brought under strict legal action.

Related Topics

Technology Nasir

Recent Stories

Distt Election Commission Kolai Palis displays Ele ..

Distt Election Commission Kolai Palis displays Electoral rolls for masses

1 minute ago
 T-20 cricket league-2022 starts

T-20 cricket league-2022 starts

1 minute ago
 PTA discusses measures to protect consumers' data

PTA discusses measures to protect consumers' data

1 minute ago
 Shehbaz to revive economy ruined by Imran: Marriyu ..

Shehbaz to revive economy ruined by Imran: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 minute ago
 Motorcycling: Catalonia MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Catalonia MotoGP grid

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure ..

Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.