Three brick kilns sealed

KASUR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed three brick kilns and imposed fine Rs.150,000 on them for causing smog.

According to District information office press release issued here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner, Pattoki Khurram Mukhtar along with environment pollution department team inspected various kilns and sealed three kilns.

The team imposed fine amounting to Rs 150,000 on them.

The AC said that the crackdown would continue and strict action would be taken against smog SOPs violators.