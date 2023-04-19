Three brick-kilns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The environment protection department (EPD) sealed three brick-kilns for causing pollution here on Wednesday.

According to the EPD spokesman, a team conducted raids at various areas of the district and found that three brick-kilns were being run without zigzag technology.

To which, the team sealed the brick-kilns and registered cases against owners Azam, Asifand Iqbal.