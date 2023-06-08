UrduPoint.com

Three Brick Kilns Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Three brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department sealed three brick-kilns on Thursday over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown under way across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, a team, headed by Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmad, conducted raids at Chak No 34-NB and its surroundings and found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.

The teams sealed those kilns for causing smog and registered cases against their owners -- Zeeshan, Farooq Khan and Abdul Qadir -- in Urban Area police station.

