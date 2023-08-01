Open Menu

Three Brick-kilns Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Three brick-kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Teams of the Environment Protection Department on Tuesday sealed three brick-kilns over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district Mianwali.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Director Environment Protection Muhammad Yasir Khan and Senior Inspector Muhammad Imran along with anti-smog squad conducted raids at various localities of the district and found that owners of three kilns failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.

The teams sealed Majid Khan brick-kiln Sargodha Mor, Malik brick-kiln and Sultan brick-kiln for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.

