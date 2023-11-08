Open Menu

Three Brick-kilns Sealed

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Three brick-kilns sealed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Three brick kilns were sealed for causing smog and a fine of Rs 500,000

was imposed on them and cases were registered.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal, DO Environment Nazim Ayaz

and his team checked brick kilns in Mandrian-wala Colar, Bihari Colony.

During the checking, cases were registered against the owners for not following

zigzag SOPs as they were also fined and their brick kilns were sealed.

