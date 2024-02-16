Three Brick Kilns Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three brick kilns for causing environmental pollution,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,the raiding teams raided various localities including Chak 161-NB and 159-NB and sealed three brick kilns owned by Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Shaukat and Nadeem.
