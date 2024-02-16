Three brick kilns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three brick kilns for causing environmental pollution,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the raiding teams raided various localities including Chak 161-NB and 159-NB and sealed three brick kilns owned by Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Shaukat and Nadeem.