Three brick-kilns sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three brick-kilns for causing

pollution here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, a team raided various localities of the district

and sealed three brick-kilns of Muhammad Ibrar, Mudassar and Muhammad Iqbal.

The team also got registered cases against the owners.