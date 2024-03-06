Three Brick-kilns Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three brick-kilns for causing
pollution here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson, a team raided various localities of the district
and sealed three brick-kilns of Muhammad Ibrar, Mudassar and Muhammad Iqbal.
The team also got registered cases against the owners.
