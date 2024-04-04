Open Menu

Three Brick-kilns Sealed:

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Three brick-kilns sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three brick-kilns for causing pollution here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, a team raided various localities of the district and sealed three brick-kilns of Amir,Abid and Muzamil.

The team also got registered cases against the owners.

