Three Brick-kilns Sealed:
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The environment protection department sealed three brick-kilns for causing pollution here on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson, a team raided various localities of the district and sealed three brick-kilns of Amir,Abid and Muzamil.
The team also got registered cases against the owners.
