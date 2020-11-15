UrduPoint.com
Three Brick-kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Three brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department Sunday sealed three brick-kilns over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department conducted raids at Chak No 95-NB, Chak No 96-NB and 89-NB and found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns. The teams sealed these kilns for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.

