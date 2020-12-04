Three brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Environment Protection Department on Friday sealed three brick-kilns over violation of government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department conducted raids in chak 150-NB, chak 151-NB and Bhakkarbar village and found out that owners of three kilns failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

The teams sealed these kilns for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.

The owners were identified as-- Shahid Mehmood,Javaid and Liaquat.