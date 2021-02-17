Three brick kilns sealed in sargodha

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed three brick kilns for polluting the environment here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed three brick kilns for polluting the environment here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the team of EPD conducted raids at Chak No 159-NB, 161NB and 160 NB found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the environment friendly new zigzag technology at their kilns.

The team sealed the kilns and registered cases against owners Mazhar Hussain,Shahid Mehmood and Allah Baksh.