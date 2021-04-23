Three brick kilns sealed in SARGODHA

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed three brick kilns for causing pollution here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed three brick kilns for causing pollution here on Friday.

According to an EPD spokesman, a team of the EPD conducted raids in the district and found three kilnswere being run without zigzag technology.

The team sealed the kilns and registered cases against owners --Muhammad Tanveer, Fazal Dawood and Muhammad Ashraf.