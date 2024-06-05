Three Brick Kilns Sealed Over Polluting Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Environment protection department sealed three brick kilns for causing environmental pollution located in Sahwial tehsil,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the raiding teams raided various localities including Muazamabad and Sahiwal,sealed three brick kilns owned by Muhammad Abid, Ashraf Ali and Umar Hayyat.
Cases were registered against the accused.
