UrduPoint.com

Three Brick Kilns Sealed Over Smoke Emission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Three brick kilns sealed over smoke emission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration and environment department jointly raided against brick kilns and sealed three kilns over smoke emission.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner city Khawaja Umair and deputy director environment Misbah-ul- Haq Khan Lodhi to check the brick kilns in surroundings of the city in connection with steps to control pollution and smog.

The team have visited six brick kilns and sealed three kilns over not having on zigzag technology.

The team also arrested two outlaws and handed over to Muzaffarabad police while FIRs got registered against the brick kiln owners.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) was conducting raids against brick kilns, industrial units and smoke emitting vehicles on daily basis to keep Air Quality Index (AQI) under control.

Related Topics

Police Technology Vehicles Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.