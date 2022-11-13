Three brick kilns sealed over smoke emission

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration and environment department jointly raided against brick kilns and sealed three kilns over smoke emission.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner city Khawaja Umair and deputy director environment Misbah-ul- Haq Khan Lodhi to check the brick kilns in surroundings of the city in connection with steps to control pollution and smog.

The team have visited six brick kilns and sealed three kilns over not having on zigzag technology.

The team also arrested two outlaws and handed over to Muzaffarabad police while FIRs got registered against the brick kiln owners.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) was conducting raids against brick kilns, industrial units and smoke emitting vehicles on daily basis to keep Air Quality Index (AQI) under control.