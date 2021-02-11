Three brick kilns sealed over violation

Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Thursday sealed three brick kilns over violation of government instructions regarding smog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Thursday sealed three brick kilns over violation of government instructions regarding smog.

According to the spokesman here, the teams conducted raids at Wagowal and Dhareema villages and found that three kilns owners--Ismail Khan,Muhammad Aslam and Imran were failed to adopt the environment friendly new zigzag technology at their kilns.

The teams sealed the kilns and registered cases.