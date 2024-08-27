Open Menu

Three Brick Kilns Selaed In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Three brick kilns selaed in Sialkot

Three brick kilns were sealed in the district over spreading pollution and failing to adopt eco-friendly zig-zag technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Three brick kilns were sealed in the district over spreading pollution and failing to adopt eco-friendly zig-zag technology.

According to details, a crackdown is ongoing against brick kilns for not following zigzag technology in Sialkot district.

In this regard Environmental Protection Department took action and sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against them.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the bricks kilns will be demolished which will not follow zig-zag technology and all such kiln owners are warned to follow the government instructions to protect non-zig-zag kilns from demolition.

The DC said that the Chief Minister Punjab is determined to eliminate problems like environmental pollution and smog and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Technology Chief Minister Punjab Sialkot All From Government

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

7 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan