Three brick kilns selaed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Three brick kilns were sealed in the district over spreading pollution and failing to adopt eco-friendly zig-zag technology.

According to details, a crackdown is ongoing against brick kilns for not following zigzag technology in Sialkot district.

In this regard Environmental Protection Department took action and sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against them.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the bricks kilns will be demolished which will not follow zig-zag technology and all such kiln owners are warned to follow the government instructions to protect non-zig-zag kilns from demolition.

The DC said that the Chief Minister Punjab is determined to eliminate problems like environmental pollution and smog and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.