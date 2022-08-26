Three bridges at Khwazakhela closed for traffic

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Three bridges connecting Khwazakhela tehsil with Matta tehsil were closed due to flash floods.

According to District Administration Swat, traffic between these two tehsils were temporarily suspended.

The floods have inundated low laying areas adding miseries of people.

PM's Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam also visited flood-affected areas and met with affectees. He assured all out support to them.