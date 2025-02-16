Three Brothers Among Dead In Laya Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A devastating collision between a tractor trolley and a truck in Laya on Sunday morning claimed the lives of at least four people, including three brothers who were trapped under the wreckage.
According to police, the accident occurred when the tractor trolley collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction and killed four injured one, a private news channel reported.
The impact was severe, causing the tractor trolley to overturn and pin the occupants underneath.
Rescue efforts were launched immediately and the police and emergency responders worked to extricate the victims from the wreckage.
However, four people lost their lives in the accident, while one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police are investigating the cause of the accident.
The victims, who belonged to Chok Sarwar Shaheed, police official added.
