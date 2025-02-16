Open Menu

Three Brothers Among Four Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Three brothers among four killed in road accident

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Four people including three brothers were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Kot Addu Road near Aziz Farm

where a tractor-trolley loaded with building material overturned after colliding with a truck.

The people sitting on top of trolley were trapped under the debris.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies from debris. The victims

were identified as three brothers- Yousuf (26), Rafi (33) and Yunus (35), and another

person Shahid-ur-Rehman (20). However, a man identified as Ehsan Ali (30) suffered

multiple injuries.

The Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

All the victims belonged to Chak No. 623 TDA, a suburban area near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Recent Stories

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

16 minutes ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

1 hour ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

1 hour ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

2 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

12 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

13 hours ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan