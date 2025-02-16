Three Brothers Among Four Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Four people including three brothers were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Kot Addu Road near Aziz Farm
where a tractor-trolley loaded with building material overturned after colliding with a truck.
The people sitting on top of trolley were trapped under the debris.
Rescue officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies from debris. The victims
were identified as three brothers- Yousuf (26), Rafi (33) and Yunus (35), and another
person Shahid-ur-Rehman (20). However, a man identified as Ehsan Ali (30) suffered
multiple injuries.
The Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.
All the victims belonged to Chak No. 623 TDA, a suburban area near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
Recent Stories
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three brothers among four killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Use of excessive social media filters can spark depression, anxiety in teens: Experts26 minutes ago
-
Three brothers among dead in Laya accident2 hours ago
-
Five killed, eight injured on road11 hours ago
-
4.8 earthquake magnitude jolted in twin cities on Saturday night at 10:48 pm12 hours ago
-
4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi12 hours ago
-
AHKNCRD-AARDO’s Int'l Training Programme concluding ceremony held at NCRD12 hours ago
-
PTI’s dictatorial approach threaten democratic process: Sheikh12 hours ago
-
AJK PM felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, newly elected Vice Chairman of AJK Press Foundation13 hours ago
-
Newborn baby found alive in Attock garbage dump13 hours ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant QCD ensuring all equipment to meet required standards13 hours ago
-
Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Ishaq Samejo expresses sorrow on death of Akash Ansari13 hours ago