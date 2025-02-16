Three brothers among four killed in road accident

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Four people including three brothers were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Kot Addu Road near Aziz Farm

where a tractor-trolley loaded with building material overturned after colliding with a truck.

The people sitting on top of trolley were trapped under the debris.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies from debris. The victims

were identified as three brothers- Yousuf (26), Rafi (33) and Yunus (35), and another

person Shahid-ur-Rehman (20). However, a man identified as Ehsan Ali (30) suffered

multiple injuries.

The Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

All the victims belonged to Chak No. 623 TDA, a suburban area near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.