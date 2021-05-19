Three brothers among seven died, three injured in Barkhan firing

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :At least seven people including three brothers shot killed and three other sustained serious injuries when armed men opened fire at them over land dispute in Killi Ibrahim Qasmani area of Barkhan district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Barkhan Muhammad Yousaf told APP that some armed men targeted and opened fire at them when they were near Killi Ibrahim Qasmani due to land dispute.

As a result, three brothers among seven people including one passerby died on the spot while three other suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatments of injured victims were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

The SP said that one alleged accused namely Haji Shado was arrested after the incident by police personnel.

Further investigation was underway