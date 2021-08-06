UrduPoint.com

Three Brothers Arrested For Killing Sister

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:09 PM

Three brothers arrested for killing sister

The Saddar Beroni Police on Friday arrested three brothers on charges of honour killing of their sister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Saddar Beroni Police on Friday arrested three brothers on charges of honour killing of their sister.

A police spokesman on Friday said the team of Saddar Beroni Police under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar carried out investigations, which led to the arrest of accused.

It transpired that Baber Shah had killed his sister Nasreen, while Ibrar Shah and Sadaqat Shah had connived with the murderer, he added.

The police also recovered the stick used by the accused during the murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Saddar

Recent Stories

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay- ..

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, another 1st i ..

12 seconds ago
 Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wi ..

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

3 minutes ago
 'No future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan', ..

'No future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan', says Sarwar

42 seconds ago
 Tokyo Protests Seoul's Live Broadcast From Dispute ..

Tokyo Protests Seoul's Live Broadcast From Disputed Islands - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Russia Concerned by 'Horrific' Reports of Escalati ..

Russia Concerned by 'Horrific' Reports of Escalating Violence in Afghanistan - E ..

46 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes Doha Talks on Afghanistan Will Give I ..

Russia Hopes Doha Talks on Afghanistan Will Give Impetus to Political Process - ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.