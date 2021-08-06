Three brothers arrested for killing sister

The Saddar Beroni Police on Friday arrested three brothers on charges of honour killing of their sister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Saddar Beroni Police on Friday arrested three brothers on charges of honour killing of their sister.

A police spokesman on Friday said the team of Saddar Beroni Police under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar carried out investigations, which led to the arrest of accused.

It transpired that Baber Shah had killed his sister Nasreen, while Ibrar Shah and Sadaqat Shah had connived with the murderer, he added.

The police also recovered the stick used by the accused during the murder.