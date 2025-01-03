Three Brothers Arrested In Layyah In Honour Killing Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Chobara police in district Layyah arrested three brothers on Friday for their alleged involvement in an attack last month that had left a man dead and his wife and brother-in-law injured.
According to Layyah police sources, three brothers, Amir, Zeeshan and Adnan, had forced their entry into the house of Muhammad Iqbal last month at Chak 125-ML in Chobara where they had shot at and killed the husband and left his wife Sonia Bibi and her brother Faizaan injured. The accused, who were stated to be relatives of the woman, were unhappy with her marriage with the victim.
Recent Stories
DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Tessori takes notice of students' anxiety over BIEK exam results1 minute ago
-
PC-I of Janana Mill Ground to be prepared very soon: KP assembly body1 minute ago
-
January 4 to be observed as "Kashmiri Children Day" across AJK1 minute ago
-
Newly appointed DS Railways apprised about business community problems1 minute ago
-
Three brothers arrested in Layyah in honour killing case1 minute ago
-
IHC decides 10,571 cases during 202412 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on market violations: Rs. 5.9M fines imposed31 minutes ago
-
Romina emphasizes collaborative efforts to tackle climate vulnerabilities in Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case41 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy holds fleet annual efficiency competition parade42 minutes ago
-
NA deputy speaker shares grief over demise of Bukhari’s wife51 minutes ago
-
Syedaal discusses progress on development projects in Balochistan51 minutes ago