Three brothers arrested in Layyah in honour killing case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Chobara police in district Layyah arrested three brothers on Friday for their alleged involvement in an attack last month that had left a man dead and his wife and brother-in-law injured.

According to Layyah police sources, three brothers, Amir, Zeeshan and Adnan, had forced their entry into the house of Muhammad Iqbal last month at Chak 125-ML in Chobara where they had shot at and killed the husband and left his wife Sonia Bibi and her brother Faizaan injured. The accused, who were stated to be relatives of the woman, were unhappy with her marriage with the victim.