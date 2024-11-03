Three Brothers, Cousin Electrocuted In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) At least four children including three brothers and their cousin were electrocuted to death in Tank district, Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanvir Ahmad confirmed on Sunday.
The unfortunate incident occurred in the Garah Mitho area of the district where four children who were grazing their sheep, tried to lift a live electricity wire that was lying on the ground.
Oblivious to the fatal consequence, the children received a severe electric shock and died on the scene. The children are aged from 10 to 12 years.
Relatives of the deceased children staged a strong protest and blocked the highway. However, following an assurance by the deputy commissioner that a thorough investigation would be carried out into the fateful incident and those responsible would face justice, the protestors dispersed.
