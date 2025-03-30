Open Menu

Three Brothers Held For Killing Their Sister For 'honour'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Police arrested three brothers for allegedly abducting and killing their sister for "honour" in Galewal police limits.

The incident came to light following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister, Tasleem Bibi, leading to a police investigation. According to DSP Sadar Khalid Javed Joiya, the victim, Naseem Bibi, had been twice divorced and was living with her sister. On June 15, 2024, her brother Aamir took her from her residence under the pretense of dropping her off at their elder brother Feroz’s house. However, instead of taking her to the place, Aamir, along with his brothers Afzal and Feroz, allegedly planned and executed her murder over suspicions of her character.

Police investigations revealed that the three brothers strangled Naseem Bibi to death and secretly buried her body into the fields of 390 WB. After Tasleem Bibi reported her sister missing, a case was registered, leading to the arrest of the suspects. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, initially misleading the family by claiming that Naseem had eloped.

Police recovered the body and send it to hospital for post-mortem.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz assured that justice would be provided to the family.

