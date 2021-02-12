UrduPoint.com
Three Brothers Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Three brothers injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Three brothers sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and mini van near chowk Jamal here on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, three brothers riding on motorcycle were going to school when a mini van hit them near chowk Jamal.

As a result, 16 years old Rehan, 12 Arslan and 18 Farhan s/o Farooq residents of 78/15-L sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

