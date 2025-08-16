Three brothers killed in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Three brothers died in an accident on Ferozepur Road in Kahna Nau area

on Saturday.

The accident occurred between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the victims were identified 40-year-old Arshad,

34-year-old Faisal and 32-year-old Umar.

They were brothers while the bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital.