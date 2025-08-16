Three Brothers Killed In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Three brothers died in an accident on Ferozepur Road in Kahna Nau area
on Saturday.
The accident occurred between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the victims were identified 40-year-old Arshad,
34-year-old Faisal and 32-year-old Umar.
They were brothers while the bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital.
