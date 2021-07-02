Three brothers killed in toy bomb explosion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least three children of the same family were killed in a toy bomb explosion near Shah Alam area of Tank district on Friday.

Police said, three brothers from Mehsud Korona in Shah Alam area were bathing in a nearby water channel where they found a toy bomb.

The children brought the bomb to their house and started playing with it, unaware of the imminent danger.

During play, the toy bomb went off, killing all the brothers. The ill-fated brothers were identified as Waheed (5), Nasir (7) and Farman (13). Bodies of the children were shifted to DHQ Tank.

DPO Tank, Sajjad Ahmad alongwith police officials reached the house of victims' family and expressed heartfelt sympathy with them. Shah Alam police have started investigating the incident after collecting evidence.