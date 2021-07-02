UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Brothers Killed In Toy Bomb Explosion

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Three brothers killed in toy bomb explosion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least three children of the same family were killed in a toy bomb explosion near Shah Alam area of Tank district on Friday.

Police said, three brothers from Mehsud Korona in Shah Alam area were bathing in a nearby water channel where they found a toy bomb.

The children brought the bomb to their house and started playing with it, unaware of the imminent danger.

During play, the toy bomb went off, killing all the brothers. The ill-fated brothers were identified as Waheed (5), Nasir (7) and Farman (13). Bodies of the children were shifted to DHQ Tank.

DPO Tank, Sajjad Ahmad alongwith police officials reached the house of victims' family and expressed heartfelt sympathy with them. Shah Alam police have started investigating the incident after collecting evidence.

Related Topics

Police Water Shah Alam Nasir Same Tank Family All From

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

9 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

50 minutes ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

1 hour ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.