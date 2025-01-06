Open Menu

Three Brothers Killed Inside Lockup In Tandliawala Police Station

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 01:04 PM

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

Attackers reportedly entered premises of police station and opened fire

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) At least three brothers were killed inside the lockup of Saddar Tandlianwala Police Station in Faisalabad on Monday.

The attackers reportedly entered the premises of the police station and opened the fire.

The victims identified as Bilal, Usman and Nasir who were shot dead inside the lockup while their cousin Asif sustained injuries in the attack.

The assailants fled the scene following the incident.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the location immediately after the attack.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident, sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the firing.

Later, Faisalabad's SP Investigation and CIA teams detained six suspects.

According to the police spokesperson, the killings were the result of a longstanding feud. The deceased were accused of murdering members of the Kharl clan.

The spokesperson added that Usman, Nasir and Asif had been arrested by City Tandlianwala Police and were kept in custody at Saddar Tandlianwala Police Station for their safety due to the ongoing enmity.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Attack Faisalabad Fire Police Punjab Police Station CIA Nasir Tandlianwala Saddar From

Recent Stories

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

17 seconds ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

5 minutes ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

1 hour ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

13 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

16 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan