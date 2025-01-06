Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

(@Abdulla99267510)

Attackers reportedly entered premises of police station and opened fire

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) At least three brothers were killed inside the lockup of Saddar Tandlianwala Police Station in Faisalabad on Monday.

The attackers reportedly entered the premises of the police station and opened the fire.

The victims identified as Bilal, Usman and Nasir who were shot dead inside the lockup while their cousin Asif sustained injuries in the attack.

The assailants fled the scene following the incident.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the location immediately after the attack.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident, sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the firing.

Later, Faisalabad's SP Investigation and CIA teams detained six suspects.

According to the police spokesperson, the killings were the result of a longstanding feud. The deceased were accused of murdering members of the Kharl clan.

The spokesperson added that Usman, Nasir and Asif had been arrested by City Tandlianwala Police and were kept in custody at Saddar Tandlianwala Police Station for their safety due to the ongoing enmity.