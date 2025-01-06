Three Brothers Killed Inside Lockup In Tandliawala Police Station
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 01:04 PM
Attackers reportedly entered premises of police station and opened fire
FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) At least three brothers were killed inside the lockup of Saddar Tandlianwala Police Station in Faisalabad on Monday.
The attackers reportedly entered the premises of the police station and opened the fire.
The victims identified as Bilal, Usman and Nasir who were shot dead inside the lockup while their cousin Asif sustained injuries in the attack.
The assailants fled the scene following the incident.
A heavy police contingent arrived at the location immediately after the attack.
Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident, sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the firing.
Later, Faisalabad's SP Investigation and CIA teams detained six suspects.
According to the police spokesperson, the killings were the result of a longstanding feud. The deceased were accused of murdering members of the Kharl clan.
The spokesperson added that Usman, Nasir and Asif had been arrested by City Tandlianwala Police and were kept in custody at Saddar Tandlianwala Police Station for their safety due to the ongoing enmity.
Recent Stories
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station17 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 1231 kg drugs in 10 operations5 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to adopt responsible travel practices in Pakistan's north5 minutes ago
-
35 livestock card distributed15 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted15 minutes ago
-
Unidentified men shot dead three brothers locked at Saddar police Tandlianwala25 minutes ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK35 minutes ago
-
Punctuality of trains reached 96 percent35 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed due to fog45 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB45 minutes ago
-
Two key suspects held in attack on Kurram DC, FIR lodged against 30 persons45 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season55 minutes ago