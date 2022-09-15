UrduPoint.com

Three Brothers Killed Over Minor Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 04:31 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Three brothers were allegedly shot dead over a petty issue at Mandi Usmanwala area here on Thursday.

According to police that the accused, Javed with his accomplices, opened firing on Jamil, Saleem and Mehmood over the construction of a ramp in the street in Garaywala area.

As a result, the three brothers died on the spot while the accused fled.

DSP City Yaqoob Awan and officials immediately reached the spot after receiving the information. The Crime Scene Unit and Forensic teams had been formed to collect evidences.

The culprits would be arrested as soon as possible, police said.

