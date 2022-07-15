Three brothers killed,two injured over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Three brothers were killed, while two others sustained serious bullet injuries over a land dispute here in Hathiwind area under the jurisdiction of Bhera police on Friday.

According to police sources, Asad Ranjja r/o Hathi wind had a land dispute with Lukk family brothers including Shahid Lukk,Aslam Lukk,Nawaz Lukk ,Zafer Lukk and Mansha Lukk.

On the day of incident Asad Ranjha and Lukk brothers exchanged harsh words on the issue. Later, Asad Ranjha alongwith few other unidentified outlaws opened fire at Lukk brothers when they were in their fields.

Shahid ,Aslam and Nawaz died on the spot, while two other brothers including Zafer and Manshaa sustained serious bullet injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, and shifted the bodies and injured to District Head Quarter hospital (DHQ) Sargodha for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, DPO Sargodha Bilal Zafer Shiekh directed concerned police to arrest the killers as early as possible.